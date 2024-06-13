Local

NFL player drafted by Panthers lists Plaza Midwood home for sale

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker A.J. Klein has listed his Plaza Midwood home for sale at $4.19 million.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A former Carolina Panthers linebacker is looking to sell his home in Plaza Midwood for more than $4 million.

A.J. Klein, most recently with the Buffalo Bills, put the property on Cramer Pond Drive up for sale at $4.19 million in late May. The 6,200-square-foot home, near Charlotte Country Club, has six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.

ALSO READ: Panthers host Nike 11-On tournament at Bank of America Stadium

There are vaulted ceilings with wood beams in the open living room, high-end appliances and a hidden scullery in the gourmet kitchen, a primary suite with spa-like bathroom and boutique-style closet as well as a full home audio system, according to the home’s listing details.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Panthers host Nike 11-On tournament at Bank of America Stadium

Panthers host Nike 11-On tournament at Bank of America Stadium



©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read