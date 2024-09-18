Songwriter, singer JD Souther dies

Singer, songwriter and actor who wrote music for legends such as the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt has died.

JD Souther was 78.

A representative for the entertainer said that he died peacefully at home in New Mexico, but no cause of death was given, according to Variety.

Souther had performed in the past week and had been ready to embark on several concert appearances with Karla Bonoff, The Associated Press reported.

He was born in Detroit but grew up in Amarillo, Texas, before eventually moving to Los Angeles where he met Glenn Frey, founding member of the Eagles, the AP reported. The pair started a band, but eventually, Frey met Don Henley and started the Eagles.

The songwriter had a singing career of his own, hitting the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 with 1979′s “You’re Only Lonely” and the No. 11 with the 1981 duet “Her Town Too” with James Taylor.

But he was best known for writing songs for others, specifically the Eagles, thanks to his friendship with Henley.

Souther wrote or co-wrote several hits such as “Heartache Tonight,” “Victim of Love,” “James Dean” and “How Long.” He also co-wrote several Henley solo songs such as “The Heart of the Matter.”

He wrote “Prisoner in Disguise” and “Faithless Love” for Linda Ronstadt — Souther and Ronstadt dated in the 1970s. He also apparently dated Stevie Nicks and Judee Still, Variety reported.

Souther was asked one time if he was upset that other artists were having hits with his music.

“I would usually start saying, “Would you like to see the checks?’” he responded.

Souther said Frey quipped, “One of the reasons JD didn’t have a bigger solo career is because he gave us or Linda Ronstadt most of his best songs.”

The singer/songwriter transitioned to actor thanks to roles on television and in movies like “Thirtysomething,” “Nashville,” “Postcards from the Edge” and Always.”

Souther leaves behind his former wife, her daughter and his two sisters, Variety reported.

