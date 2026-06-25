SC college could face sanctions amid payroll delays

ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina’s Labor Department is investigating Clinton College after receiving multiple complaints from unpaid employees.

Workers reported ongoing payroll delays, leading to financial hardship and the college’s inability to provide medical benefits.

The Labor Department has received complaints since February, and potential violations could result in sanctions like citations and warnings. The college president acknowledged the financial challenges but did not explain their cause or duration.

Clinton College employees sent three complaints this year to the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

Early this month, one complaint said: “Payroll delays have been ongoing for months, causing severe financial hardship. I am at risk of losing my apartment and vehicle because I cannot pay my bills without my earned wages.”

Another complaint said: “An email was issued to advise that, effective immediately, the college is unable to provide medical benefits.”

“My heart goes out to my co-workers, as well,” former employee Dishon Cobbins told Channel 9. “You know people got families. People got bills, and you know this economy is already kind of a lot.”

Cobbins said on Monday that he had to quit working at the school after getting late paychecks and another check for just $1,000.

“How do you expect people to work or even drive to work?” Cobbins said, emphasizing the high price of gasoline.

On Monday, the school’s president told Channel 9 that she’s “aware of the financial challenges that resulted in employees receiving less than their full salary in May.”

However, she didn’t explain what caused the financial challenges or when they would end.

The state labor department said it’s investigating the school and reviewing the allegations.

If violations are found, “Sanctions such as citations and warnings will be issued to the employer,” the agency said.

Channel 9 has gotten many more complaints since our initial story, including one from a student who said the school paid financial aid reimbursements late. She thinks this was tied to these financial issues.

Federal officials couldn’t confirm or deny an investigation into these claims. Channel 9 also reached out to the school for answers. We’ll let you know when we hear back.

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