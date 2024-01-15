Stars step out for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

The strike-delayed 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally being held Monday night. The awards ceremony had been delayed from September due to the Screen Actors Guild and Writers’ strikes last year.

The show to celebrate all things television is broadcasting live from the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles with Anthony Anderson as host, The Associated Press reported.

HBO leads the pack with the number of nominations announced in July. “Succession” has 27 nominations, “The Last of Us” has 24 and “The White Lotus” with 23.

Here are the nominees (the winners will be highlighted as the awards are announced):

Best Drama Series:

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

“The Last of Us”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Yellowjackets”

“House of the Dragon”

“Andor”

Best Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Wednesday”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”

Theo James, “The White Lotus”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome To Chippendales”

Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is In Trouble”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Outstanding Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“The Problem With Jon Stewart”

Outstanding Television Movie

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”

“Fire Island”

“Hocus Pocus 2″

“Prey”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Best Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Saturday Night Live”

Live Variety Special

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna”

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

“Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium”

“The Oscars”

“75th Annual Tony Awards”

Pre-recorded Variety Special

“Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love”

“John Mulaney: Baby J”

“Lizzo: Live In Concert”

“Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter”

“Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would”

“Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer”

Best Animated Program

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Entergalactic”

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”

“Rick and Morty”

“The Simpsons”

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!”

Padma Lakshmi, “Top Chef”

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, “Baking It”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Mayim Bialik, “Jeopardy!”

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud”

Ken Jennings, “Jeopardy!”

Keke Palmer, “Password”

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune”

The show begins at 8 p.m.

