Woman in critical condition after man pushes her into NYC subway train

NEW YORK — A woman was in critical condition on Wednesday after a man pushed her into a moving subway train in New York City and she tumbled to the tracks, authorities said.

The 30-year-old woman was standing on a train platform in Manhattan at the 53rd Avenue and Fifth Avenue station shortly after noon EDT when she was shoved against a departing train, The New York Times reported.

The woman hit her head on the train and then fell onto the tracks, according to WABC-TV. Bystanders helped pull her off the tracks and back onto the platform, according to the television.

The suspect fled the area, WNBC-TV reported.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Michael Kemper, the New York City Police Department chief, identified the suspect as 39-year-old Sabir Jones, the Times reported.

Kemper told reporters that Jones was “known to the department.”

The victim underwent emergency surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition with head injuries, according to the newspaper.

It was unclear what led to the attack on the woman, WNBC reported.

According to data from New York police, there have been 15 pushing incidents on subways this year, compared to 22 during 2022, WPIX-TV reported.

One train rider, who asked for anonymity, told the television station that commuters need to remain vigilant when waiting for or taking a train in the city.

“It’s unfortunate. It could be any of us. So my advice ... don’t even wear AirPods,” the commuter told WPIX. You gotta be aware of your surroundings. Don’t listen to music ‘cause somebody can come from behind.”