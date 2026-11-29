Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank fatally shot a Palestinian man who the military claimed tried to grab a soldier's weapon. Another soldier was wounded in the clash.

Meanwhile, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot, head of the opposition bloc, were meeting behind closed doors. The sit-down comes just hours after Netanyahu offered to take turns serving as prime minister, and for Eisenkot to go first.

In Yemen, the Iran-backed Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia for an airstrike on a key port along the Red Sea.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Sunday. Read our full coverage here.

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man in the West Bank

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man, Hikmat Mohammed Faraj, 62, in the village of Madama in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Israel’s military said that a soldier killed a man in an operation in the Madama area, south of Nablus. It did not name the man and did not immediately respond Sunday to a request for comment on whether he was Faraj.

The military said in a statement that soldiers entered a building from which stones had been thrown at them. It said a man tried to grab a soldier’s gun and “redirected the weapon” as the soldier fired, wounding another soldier nearby. It said the Israeli forces then killed the man.

Netanyahu and Eisenkot in talks with offer to share power on the table

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sat down Sunday with Gadi Eisenkot, head of the opposition bloc, just hours after Netanyahu offered to allow Eisenkot to serve first as prime minister if the two leaders formed a new unity government.

Eisenkot has not said whether he would sign on to a rotation arrangement. He has less than a week to form a government, though he could ask Israel's president for a two-week extension.

Israel has been in political limbo since last month’s elections gave neither Eisenkot nor Netanyahu a sufficient majority to lead the next government. Eisenkot’s bloc won 48 seats in the Israeli parliament, or Knesset, and Netanyahu’s won 53. Israel’s Palestinian citizens turned out in historic numbers to vote and secured the other 19 seats for the Arab-led parties.

Netanyahu's offer on Saturday was his latest push to hold on to power. Israel's longest-serving prime minister, he has spent years trying to shake off corruption charges, an effort that could grow more challenging if he loses the premiership.

Houthis report Saudi airstrike on Red Sea port

The Iranian-backed Houthis said Saudi Arabia launched an airstrike on a key Red Sea port in Yemen on Sunday following a warning to evacuate the facility.

The Houthis’ al-Masirah satellite news channel reported that the strike on Ras Isa port in Hodeida province came just 17 minutes after the Saudi-led coalition urged civilians to leave the facility “for their safety.” There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

In response, Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said the rebels planned to target Jeddah port, as well as other Saudi ports on the Red Sea. He warned workers and shipping firms to evacuate.

Israeli strike kills 1 in Gaza, health officials say

An Israeli strike killed one Palestinian and wounded others early Sunday in Jabaliya, on the northern edge of Gaza City, health officials at Shifa Hospital said.

Israel’s military said it struck a militant in the area, without elaborating or providing evidence.

The overnight death is the latest in Gaza, where near-daily Israeli fire and airstrikes continue more than one year after Israel and Hamas struck a fragile ceasefire agreement. It came after Doctors Without Borders condemned an Israeli strike on Friday that killed two men who worked as watchmen at one of its clinics in Gaza City.

Israel has killed over 1,700 Palestinians since the ceasefire took effect, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government but whose figures are generally considered reliable by the international community.

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Ezzidin reported from Cairo, and Saeed from Abu Snan, Israel.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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