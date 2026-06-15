CMS Board settles lawsuit over spirit rock tribute to Charlie Kirk

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board has settled a lawsuit over a tribute to Charlie Kirk.

Channel 9 reported last year that parents of an Ardrey Kell High School student sued the district.

Previous coverage:

The student and her friends painted the school’s spirit rock, writing “Live Kike Kirk” after the conservative activist was assassinated.

School officials said it was unauthorized and created new guidelines for painting the rock.

The lawsuit claimed those guidelines violate free speech protections in the First Amendment.

The CMS Board did not share details of the settlement.

Last week, board members approved a new student free speech policy that breaks down what kind of speech is protected versus what is restricted.

That includes political and religious speech.

The district said: “Although previously communicated to the community on Oct. 11, 2025, the Board reaffirms and clarifies the following: The students’ painting of the Ardrey Kell spirit rock on September 14, 2025, did not violate the Code of Student Conduct or other school system policies in place at the time. It was not an act of vandalism, and the school did not report the incident to law enforcement. The Board regrets that the student had this experience.”

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