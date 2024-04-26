Marta says this will be her final year with Brazil's women's national team

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilian soccer star Marta, the six-time women's world player of the year, plans to retire from the national team after this year.

The 38-year-old Marta has told CNN Brasil that she hopes to play in the Olympics in Paris but said that would be her last major tournament for the national team.

“This is my last year, I can confirm it here," she was quoted as saying in excerpts of an interview that will air Sunday. "There is a moment when we have to understand that the time has come. And I’m really fine with this, because I’m optimistic with the development that we are seeing in relation to our young athletes.”

In the excerpts, the Orlando Pride playmaker did not say whether she plans to continue her club career in 2025.

Marta said she wants to play at the Paris Games for what would be her sixth Olympic appearance. She helped Brazil win silver medals in 2004 and 2008.

“If I go to the Olympics, I will enjoy every moment, because regardless of whether I go or not, this is my last year with the national team," she said. "There is no longer Marta in the national team as an athlete in 2025.”

Marta also helped Brazil win two Pan American Games (2003 and 2007) and three Copa Americas (2003, 2010 and 2018).

She is Brazil's leading scorer in the women's game, and the women's World Cup top scorer with 17 goals. However, a World Cup gold eluded her, with Brazil losing the 2007 final to Germany in China.

