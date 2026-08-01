Members of the 1986 World Series champion Mets celebrate the 40th anniversary of team's last title

NEW YORK — Members of the 1986 World Series champion New York Mets celebrated the 40th anniversary of the franchise’s last title on Saturday.

That Mets team won 108 regular-season games and beat the Boston Red Sox in a seven-game Fall Classic.

Members of that squad marveled at the miraculous turn of events against Boston on the way to the championship and lamented the plight of the current team, which has the second-worst record in the National League at 47-64 heading into Saturday's game against Miami.

“When we started the year, our ultimate goal was to win the world championship,” former reliever Roger McDowell said before an on-field ceremony before the start of Saturday's game. “And when you’re the last one standing, that’s the best feeling in the world.”

The Mets felt far differently when they were one out away from elimination and trailing by two runs in the 10th inning of Game 6 of that World Series.

“To be honest, my exact words — I didn’t tell anyone this, but I will say this (now) — ‘We’re about to blow this,’” Mookie Wilson said. “‘We’re about to blow this thing.’”

Gary Carter hit a single that began a stunning comeback for the Mets, who forced a Game 7 when Wilson’s grounder slipped under Bill Buckner’s glove and between his legs as Ray Knight, clasping his hands atop his head, raced home with the winning run.

Following a rainout, the Mets overcame a three-run deficit and won Game 7 by the score of 8-5.

“I don’t think any of us could have ever predicted or imagined that one instance in time and baseball history would bring that much joy to people and just create a lasting memory that they just tell their kids and grandkids about,” Wilson said. “I know I do. I talk about it all the time. My grandkids, they watch videos and they want to know about it.”

Twenty-two members of the 1986 team gathered behind second base for the ceremony, along with Carter’s widow and children. Family members representing late manager Davey Johnson, late general manager Frank Cashen and late coaches Bud Harrelson and Bill Robinson were also on the field.

The Mets have reached the World Series just twice since 1986, losing in five games to the crosstown Yankees in 2000, and to the Kansas City Royals in 2015. New York reached Game 6 of the NL Championship Series in 2024.

This season's Mets are in last place in the NL East.

“Every ballplayer you have out there wants to win — every one, not one player goes out there wanting to lose,” Wilson said, “The problem is how to win. Sometimes, you have to be uncomfortable. And that’s I think where we are.”

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