Sign up to join the Severe Weather Watcher 9 team

CHARLOTTE — If you want to help make a difference in our local communities, now’s your chance to become part of the Severe Weather Watcher 9 team.

The National Weather Service will train volunteers during a two-hour event on May 21 at the WSOC studios in Charlotte.

During the Severe Weather Watcher 9 training, you’ll learn how to coordinate with local emergency management officials and send reports of weather-based phenomena to the NWS and Channel 9 during severe weather.

The Severe Weather Watcher 9 team also provides important information to warning forecasters, who make critical warning decisions.

Anyone with an interest in public service is welcome to sign up, but there is a maximum capacity of 24 attendees.

Use the form below to sign up, and you’ll be contacted with more details. (If the form doesn’t load, refresh your browser.)

