SPONSORED: Your checklist of road trip car essentials

With the weather cooling down, now is the time to get your road trip car essentials together and start that drive! At Toyota of N Charlotte, we’ve got you covered with the ultimate car road trip checklist. We’re talking necessities, cool tech, even fun for your furry friends and kiddos! Let’s get that car road trip checklist ready!



Ultimate Car Road Trip Checklist



You’ve got all your snacks, but before you hit the open road, you’ll need to make sure you have all the road trip car essentials. Now they may not all be fun and games, but let’s minimize those stops and get into the goods.

First aid kit: Be prepared for any situation, bandaids, wipes, and the works!

Roadside emergency kit: This should include a flashlight, jumper cables, and a small tool kit.

Charging: Cords and portable chargers are needed! Keep all your electronics charged and ready to go. Perfect for all the outlets your N Charlotte Toyota has!

Organizer: Your paper map, registration, and car insurance in one folder.

Trash bin: A car trash bin can keep your car nice and tidy!

Towels and Wipes: In the theme of keeping things clean, you’ll need paper towels and wipes for any messy situation.

Spare Tire Kit: You’ll want to make sure your spare tire has air in it. In addition, you’ll need a good jack just in case you get that roadside flat! Your N Charlotte Toyota has trunk space for this kit.



Now you have all the car essentials for a road trip, but what about the kiddos and fun for your furry friends? Our Toyota of N Charlotte experts know all about focusing on the road; let’s keep your passengers entertained with these fun road trip car essentials.



Car Essentials for a Road Trip: Pets & Family



It’s so important to keep your passengers safe and entertained! Not only is your N Charlotte Toyota equipped with amazing safety features, but it’s spacious for all those fun road trip car essentials!



The kiddos:

Toys, games, coloring books, and activities.

Travel trays, perfect for your kiddos to play with their toys, color, draw, and eat!

Headphones for everyone to watch their shows, listen to music, or enjoy their favorite videos.

Tablet and tablet mounts—this is perfect for the multitaskers! It allows your kiddos to eat and enjoy their favorite shows without taking up space.



Furry Family Members:

Seat cover, you’ll need to keep those SofTex seats nice and clean!

Leashes, poop bags, and bowls

Drinking water for your pets

Treats and toys

Wipes for any accidents and to keep those paws clean after a rest stop walk!



You’ve gotten all the road trip car essentials for you and your family! Our Toyota of N Charlotte experts know how important it is to have the right car.



Your Road Trip Car is Waiting at Toyota of N Charlotte!



The road trip car of your dreams is waiting for you at Toyota of N Charlotte. Find the right Toyota to fit all those road trip car essentials. We’re just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville, or you can give us a call at (704) 875-9199.