FORECAST: Another round of late storms, hot weekend ahead

It was an active early morning on Friday, as steady rain continued to create flooding problems.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for northern Lancaster county over Indian Land through 6:30 am. Heavy rain may lead to flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. Be safe heading out on the roads early today. pic.twitter.com/xBxbzuT8fH — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 13, 2025

Things will ease back as the day goes on.

Another day with warm and very muggy conditions is expected, with high temperatures falling back a little into the mid 80s this afternoon.

The humidity still makes it feel like the lower 90s.

Scattered storms likely fire back up again later Friday and could last well into the evening hours in spots.

But like Thursday, some areas could see major downpours, where others see very little.

Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats from Friday’s storms.

This pattern remains the same as we head into the weekend.

High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s with a heat index in the low to mid 90s.

Even more heat looks to be coming our way next week.

