FORECAST: Another round of late storms, hot weekend ahead

FORECAST:
- It was an active early morning on Friday, as steady rain continued to create flooding problems.
A Flood Advisory has been issued for northern Lancaster county over Indian Land through 6:30 am. Heavy rain may lead to flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. Be safe heading out on the roads early today. pic.twitter.com/xBxbzuT8fH— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 13, 2025
- Things will ease back as the day goes on.
- Another day with warm and very muggy conditions is expected, with high temperatures falling back a little into the mid 80s this afternoon.
- The humidity still makes it feel like the lower 90s.
- Scattered storms likely fire back up again later Friday and could last well into the evening hours in spots.
- But like Thursday, some areas could see major downpours, where others see very little.
- Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats from Friday’s storms.
- This pattern remains the same as we head into the weekend.
- High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s with a heat index in the low to mid 90s.
- Even more heat looks to be coming our way next week.
WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group