FORECAST: Another round of late storms, hot weekend ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • It was an active early morning on Friday, as steady rain continued to create flooding problems.
  • Things will ease back as the day goes on.
  • Another day with warm and very muggy conditions is expected, with high temperatures falling back a little into the mid 80s this afternoon.
  • The humidity still makes it feel like the lower 90s.
  • Scattered storms likely fire back up again later Friday and could last well into the evening hours in spots.
  • But like Thursday, some areas could see major downpours, where others see very little.
  • Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats from Friday’s storms.
  • This pattern remains the same as we head into the weekend.
  • High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s with a heat index in the low to mid 90s.
  • Even more heat looks to be coming our way next week.

