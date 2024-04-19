Forecasts

FORECAST: Another warm day ahead with temperatures in the mid-80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Another warm day ahead, with highs in the mid-80s under a partly sunny sky.
  • Clouds are expected to thicken up Friday morning as storms well out to our west dry up before they get here.
  • How much full sun we see this afternoon will dictate how much of a storm risk develops.
  • A few isolated storms could pop up heading into the evening, and there’s the potential for these to be strong with gusty winds and hail.
  • Overall, severe threats are low, but still something to watch.
  • The weekend starts out dry on Saturday as highs remain near 80 degrees, but Sunday still looks rainy and cool.
  • Temperatures are expected to barely reach the lower 60s Sunday afternoon with off-and-on light showers.

