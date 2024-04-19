FORECAST: Another warm day ahead with temperatures in the mid-80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another warm day ahead, with highs in the mid-80s under a partly sunny sky.

Clouds are expected to thicken up Friday morning as storms well out to our west dry up before they get here.

How much full sun we see this afternoon will dictate how much of a storm risk develops.

A few isolated storms could pop up heading into the evening, and there’s the potential for these to be strong with gusty winds and hail.

Overall, severe threats are low, but still something to watch.

The weekend starts out dry on Saturday as highs remain near 80 degrees, but Sunday still looks rainy and cool.

Temperatures are expected to barely reach the lower 60s Sunday afternoon with off-and-on light showers.

Our weather remains dry for most of the day, but a few folks could see a brief storm late afternoon through the evening. Clouds for the first half of the day will slow down our warm up, but late day sun could kick off those storms. Low threat for strong winds and hail. Stay alert pic.twitter.com/iHbPlF6u3H — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) April 19, 2024

