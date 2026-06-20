FORECAST: Beautiful weekend on tap as summer officially begins

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have a beautiful weekend on tap as we officially welcome summer. The humidity has dropped and will stay comfortable for today. We’ll see temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

We heat up a little more for Father’s Day with temperatures close to 90 degrees. Fortunately, the weather stays quiet for any plans for dads!

We’ll see the humidity bump back up next week with nearly daily storm chances returning starting Monday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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