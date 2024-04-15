Forecasts

FORECAST: Chance for record-breaking heat

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Temperatures will trend well above average today as highs soar to the upper 80s by late afternoon.
  • Temperatures will be slightly lower tomorrow, but still very warm.
  • No real significant rain chances for the workweek ahead. More cloud cover will form Wednesday into Thursday, but it doesn’t appear anything will come for that.
  • Friday’s system could bring a little rain close to the Piedmont, but at this point the next best chance will be on Sunday.
  • Up until then, conditions will stay mild, dry, and warm.

