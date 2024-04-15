FORECAST: Chance for record-breaking heat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Temperatures will trend well above average today as highs soar to the upper 80s by late afternoon.
- Temperatures will be slightly lower tomorrow, but still very warm.
- No real significant rain chances for the workweek ahead. More cloud cover will form Wednesday into Thursday, but it doesn’t appear anything will come for that.
- Friday’s system could bring a little rain close to the Piedmont, but at this point the next best chance will be on Sunday.
- Up until then, conditions will stay mild, dry, and warm.
