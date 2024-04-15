FORECAST: Chance for record-breaking heat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Temperatures will trend well above average today as highs soar to the upper 80s by late afternoon.

Temperatures will be slightly lower tomorrow, but still very warm.

No real significant rain chances for the workweek ahead. More cloud cover will form Wednesday into Thursday, but it doesn’t appear anything will come for that.

Friday’s system could bring a little rain close to the Piedmont, but at this point the next best chance will be on Sunday.

Up until then, conditions will stay mild, dry, and warm.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

