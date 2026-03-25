Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly morning gives way to warm, sunny afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Chilly this morning but we start to warm back up by this afternoon.
  • Highs today reach the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine (and pollen too!)
  • The bigger warm up starts tomorrow with highs near 80 degrees and then we get close to 90 again on Friday.
  • The record of 85 degrees on Friday will likely be broken.
  • A weak front then arrives late Friday night, but it won’t be bringing in much rain with it.
  • Far northern areas will get a few showers, but most of us will probably see little to nothing once again.
  • Cooler and dry for the weekend with highs in the 60s.

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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