FORECAST: Chilly morning gives way to warm, sunny afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Chilly this morning but we start to warm back up by this afternoon.
- Highs today reach the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine (and pollen too!)
- The bigger warm up starts tomorrow with highs near 80 degrees and then we get close to 90 again on Friday.
- The record of 85 degrees on Friday will likely be broken.
- A weak front then arrives late Friday night, but it won’t be bringing in much rain with it.
- Far northern areas will get a few showers, but most of us will probably see little to nothing once again.
- Cooler and dry for the weekend with highs in the 60s.
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