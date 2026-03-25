FORECAST: Chilly morning gives way to warm, sunny afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Chilly this morning but we start to warm back up by this afternoon.

Highs today reach the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine (and pollen too!)

The bigger warm up starts tomorrow with highs near 80 degrees and then we get close to 90 again on Friday.

The record of 85 degrees on Friday will likely be broken.

A weak front then arrives late Friday night, but it won’t be bringing in much rain with it.

Far northern areas will get a few showers, but most of us will probably see little to nothing once again.

Cooler and dry for the weekend with highs in the 60s.

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