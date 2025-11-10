FORECAST: Chilly temps stick around through the beginning of the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The big cold blast has arrived and will be with us for a few days.
- Temps stay in the 40s all day long, but with gusty winds it will feel like the 30s.
- Sunshine filled skies remain through the day as the mountains see snow showers.
- Accumulations up there will range from 1-3” with isolated higher amounts up at elevation.
- Bitter cold tonight in the mid 20s in the metro.
- A few lucky folks may see some flurries overnight, but it won’t last long and the sky will be clear when we get up tomorrow morning.
- Another chilly day on Tuesday before we warm back up to the 60s for the rest of the week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group