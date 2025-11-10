Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly temps stick around through the beginning of the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The big cold blast has arrived and will be with us for a few days.
  • Temps stay in the 40s all day long, but with gusty winds it will feel like the 30s.
  • Sunshine filled skies remain through the day as the mountains see snow showers.
  • Accumulations up there will range from 1-3” with isolated higher amounts up at elevation.
  • Bitter cold tonight in the mid 20s in the metro.
  • A few lucky folks may see some flurries overnight, but it won’t last long and the sky will be clear when we get up tomorrow morning.
  • Another chilly day on Tuesday before we warm back up to the 60s for the rest of the week.

