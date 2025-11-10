FORECAST: Chilly temps stick around through the beginning of the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The big cold blast has arrived and will be with us for a few days.

Temps stay in the 40s all day long, but with gusty winds it will feel like the 30s.

Sunshine filled skies remain through the day as the mountains see snow showers.

Accumulations up there will range from 1-3” with isolated higher amounts up at elevation.

Bitter cold tonight in the mid 20s in the metro.

A few lucky folks may see some flurries overnight, but it won’t last long and the sky will be clear when we get up tomorrow morning.

Another chilly day on Tuesday before we warm back up to the 60s for the rest of the week.

