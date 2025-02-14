FORECAST: Clear skies today ahead of cold front, downpours this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We finally get some sunshine back today after a week of clouds and rain.

We won’t warm up all that much though, highs just warm to the lower 50s.

The next rain maker arrives on Saturday with scattered light to moderate showers.

This will likely hold temperatures down to the 40s once again as the rain lasts most of the day.

A few areas far north could have a window of light freezing rain or sleet (mostly mountains) before changing over to all rain.

Then, a strong cold front arrives early Sunday and that will bring in another round of strong downpours to the metro.

No real severe weather risk, but some stronger storms with gusty winds can’t be ruled out.

Drier weather returns for early next week, but another storm arrives Wednesday with more cold rain and wintry weather threats up north. More details to come with that through the weekend.

