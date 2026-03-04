New lawsuit contradicts what Mooresville mayor says happened after hours at town hall

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A former employee of the Town of Mooresville has filed a federal lawsuit against the city, mayor, and other officials claiming he resigned after mounting pressure to keep a video of the mayor in town hall after hours hidden.

He is the third former employee of the town to file a lawsuit against the town in as many months, all of which make similar claims of retaliation.

Mayor Chris Carney was caught on surveillance camera not wearing pants inside the town hall after hours on Oct. 10, 2024. He told Channel 9 last month he wasn’t doing anything wrong.

The plaintiff in the latest lawsuit, a former IT director of Innovation and Technology, claims the footage, recorded in October 2024, shows Carney inside town hall after hours, with a woman who was not authorized to be there, according to the lawsuit.

Carney told Channel 9 that on the night of the town hall incident, he met with another commissioner and several other people and had some wine. He said he got sick after the wine mixed with his anti-anxiety medication and vomited on himself, so he removed his pants.

These details do not match what the new lawsuit said happened that night in October 2024. The lawsuit said the video depicts “footage uniquely sensitive and politically explosive for town leadership.”

There was no independent investigation.

The lawsuit claims the plaintiff notified town leadership and they watched the video together and they tried to control the narrative.

The plaintiff did not delete or “lose” the evidence and refused to make false statements about the existence or availability of the footage.

The lawsuit says the plaintiff was forced out of his job and was threatened in order to remove him as a lawful custodian of the video.

The plaintiff saw the evidence omitted and removed before it was released by the town of Mooresville.

Another lawsuit also claims that a former IT professional was fired in retaliation after he reported seeing the mayor walk around the building, wearing no pants.

Another lawsuit that was previously filed involved the former assistant chief of police who raised concerns about the after-hours activities, according to court documents.

VIDEO: Mooresville mayor gives explanation for not wearing pants inside town hall, as lawsuits loom

