FORECAST: Clouds to be partly cloudy as highs stay in the 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The warm-up continued as we made it up to 84 degrees Sunday afternoon over at Charlotte Douglas.

Warm temperatures will continue this week, Meteorologist Joe Puma said.

Clouds will return along with a system that will try to make a run at the Carolinas.

However, it likely won’t make it past the mountain on Wednesday.

We have a weak front, which will give us low rain chances on Friday.

However, there is a better chance for widespread showers and storms next Sunday night into Monday.

That system could result in temps dropping 20 degrees back into the 60s the following week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group