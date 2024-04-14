Forecasts

FORECAST: Clouds to be partly cloudy as highs stay in the 80s

By Joe Puma, wsoctv.com

  • The warm-up continued as we made it up to 84 degrees Sunday afternoon over at Charlotte Douglas.
  • Warm temperatures will continue this week, Meteorologist Joe Puma said.
  • Clouds will return along with a system that will try to make a run at the Carolinas.
  • However, it likely won’t make it past the mountain on Wednesday.
  • We have a weak front, which will give us low rain chances on Friday.
  • However, there is a better chance for widespread showers and storms next Sunday night into Monday.
  • That system could result in temps dropping 20 degrees back into the 60s the following week.

