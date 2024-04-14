FORECAST: Clouds to be partly cloudy as highs stay in the 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The warm-up continued as we made it up to 84 degrees Sunday afternoon over at Charlotte Douglas.
- Warm temperatures will continue this week, Meteorologist Joe Puma said.
- Clouds will return along with a system that will try to make a run at the Carolinas.
- However, it likely won’t make it past the mountain on Wednesday.
- We have a weak front, which will give us low rain chances on Friday.
- However, there is a better chance for widespread showers and storms next Sunday night into Monday.
- That system could result in temps dropping 20 degrees back into the 60s the following week.
