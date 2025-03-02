Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold, dry start to the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It’s much colder today with temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning.
  • High temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees.
  • Winds are much lower than yesterday and will continue to fade through this afternoon and evening.
  • Even with the improvements to the wind, it will still be very dry today, so burning is not recommended as fires could quickly spread.
  • South Carolina also has a statewide burn ban in place as large wildfires continue to impact the Myrtle Beach area.
  • Temperatures will improve through the work week with quiet conditions to start.
  • Our next storm system arrives Wednesday morning, bringing rain for the morning commute and the potential for a few storms.
  • The early timing will help keep bigger severe weather concerns to our east, but we’ll continue to monitor that timing in case it shifts a little later.

