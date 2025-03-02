FORECAST: Cold, dry start to the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It’s much colder today with temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning.

High temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees.

Winds are much lower than yesterday and will continue to fade through this afternoon and evening.

Even with the improvements to the wind, it will still be very dry today, so burning is not recommended as fires could quickly spread.

South Carolina also has a statewide burn ban in place as large wildfires continue to impact the Myrtle Beach area.

Temperatures will improve through the work week with quiet conditions to start.

Our next storm system arrives Wednesday morning, bringing rain for the morning commute and the potential for a few storms.

The early timing will help keep bigger severe weather concerns to our east, but we’ll continue to monitor that timing in case it shifts a little later.

