Forecasts

FORECAST: Comfortable with lower humidity, temps in the 80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A nice break from the summer steam today with lower humidity and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
  • Just a touch warmer tomorrow in the lower 90s before the bigger heat returns this weekend.
  • Highs back to the mid 90s on Saturday and the heat index returns to near 100°.
  • Daily isolated downpour chances also return through the weekend and into next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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