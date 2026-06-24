FORECAST: Comfortable with lower humidity, temps in the 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A nice break from the summer steam today with lower humidity and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Just a touch warmer tomorrow in the lower 90s before the bigger heat returns this weekend.

Highs back to the mid 90s on Saturday and the heat index returns to near 100°.

Daily isolated downpour chances also return through the weekend and into next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group