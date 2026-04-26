Forecasts

FORECAST: Cool night ahead before midweek rain moves in

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees tonight, making for a cooler start to the week.
  • Sunshine should hold through Monday before several weather systems move in on Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Wednesday’s system, however, could bring heavier downpours, potentially affecting the morning commute.
  • By the end of the week, rainfall totals could reach up to an inch, which would be a welcome change if it pans out.
  • Another storm system is possible next weekend, but forecast models remain uncertain, so rain chances are staying on the lower side for now.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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