FORECAST: Cool night ahead before midweek rain moves in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees tonight, making for a cooler start to the week.

Sunshine should hold through Monday before several weather systems move in on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wednesday’s system, however, could bring heavier downpours, potentially affecting the morning commute.

By the end of the week, rainfall totals could reach up to an inch, which would be a welcome change if it pans out.

Another storm system is possible next weekend, but forecast models remain uncertain, so rain chances are staying on the lower side for now.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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