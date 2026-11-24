ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A cooler and breezy Tuesday is on tap today.
- Highs only warm to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.
- Winds will gust over 20 mph through the afternoon, and those winds will just get even stronger tomorrow.
- It should remain dry through early Wednesday with light rain showers develop by late morning and then get much steadier by Wednesday PM.
- Some heavy downpours are possible by Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
- Winds will gust near or over 30 mph during that timeframe as well. This will likely slow holiday travel across the region.
- No major rain and no severe weather is expected, just messy travel conditions late in the day.
- Drier conditions settle in by at least midday Thursday if not late Thursday morning, but it will remain quite breezy.
- Dry and mild heading into the weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group