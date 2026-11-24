ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A cooler and breezy Tuesday is on tap today.

Highs only warm to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

Winds will gust over 20 mph through the afternoon, and those winds will just get even stronger tomorrow.

It should remain dry through early Wednesday with light rain showers develop by late morning and then get much steadier by Wednesday PM.

Some heavy downpours are possible by Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Winds will gust near or over 30 mph during that timeframe as well. This will likely slow holiday travel across the region.

No major rain and no severe weather is expected, just messy travel conditions late in the day.

Drier conditions settle in by at least midday Thursday if not late Thursday morning, but it will remain quite breezy.

Dry and mild heading into the weekend.

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