Forecasts

FORECAST: Cooler temperatures, with sunshine returning later today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A cold front moving through the region this morning will mainly just bring clouds into the area, only the mountains will see a few showers.
  • Sunshine returns later this afternoon, but temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.
  • Winds remain quite gusty at over 30 mph at times and over 40 mph in the mountains where a Wind Advisory is in place through tonight.
  • Sunny and dry weather continues through the rest of the week with temperatures climbing back into the 80s by Friday.
  • That will last through Easter weekend with mid-80s likely both days.
  • Next rain chance doesn’t arrive until late day Monday at this point.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:






©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read