FORECAST: Cooler temperatures, with sunshine returning later today

- A cold front moving through the region this morning will mainly just bring clouds into the area, only the mountains will see a few showers.
- Sunshine returns later this afternoon, but temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.
- Winds remain quite gusty at over 30 mph at times and over 40 mph in the mountains where a Wind Advisory is in place through tonight.
- Sunny and dry weather continues through the rest of the week with temperatures climbing back into the 80s by Friday.
- That will last through Easter weekend with mid-80s likely both days.
- Next rain chance doesn’t arrive until late day Monday at this point.
