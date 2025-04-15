FORECAST: Cooler temperatures, with sunshine returning later today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A cold front moving through the region this morning will mainly just bring clouds into the area, only the mountains will see a few showers.

Sunshine returns later this afternoon, but temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Winds remain quite gusty at over 30 mph at times and over 40 mph in the mountains where a Wind Advisory is in place through tonight.

Sunny and dry weather continues through the rest of the week with temperatures climbing back into the 80s by Friday.

That will last through Easter weekend with mid-80s likely both days.

Next rain chance doesn’t arrive until late day Monday at this point.

