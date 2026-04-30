Fired Chick-fil-A employee accused of taking $80K in scheme involving macaroni and cheese

A former Chick-fil-A employee in North Texas is accused of stealing more than $80,000 by processing 800 fake macaroni and cheese tray refunds to himself, authorities said.

According to Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Keyshun Darnell Jones was arrested on April 18. He was charged with several felonies, including property theft between $30,000 and $50,000, money laundering between $30,000 and $50,000, and evading arrest, records show.

According to the Grapevine Police Department, an investigation was opened in November 2025 after a Chick-fil-A franchise owner in the city, located in the Dallas-Fort Worth multiplex, reported a theft.

While detectives reviewed surveillance footage, they identified Jones, a former employee who had been fired about a month before the thefts were discovered, KFDW reported.

A former Chick-fil-A employee was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $80,000 by using restaurant registers to issue hundreds of fraudulent macaroni and cheese refunds to his personal credit cards. https://t.co/PFSds1nSVt — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) April 29, 2026

Police said the footage showed Jones unattended behind a counter at the fast-food restaurant without authorization, where he allegedly used a cash register to ring up approximately 800 orders of macaroni and cheese, according to the television station.

Jones then allegedly refunded the orders to his personal credit cards, police said.

It was unclear whether there were other Chick-fil-A employees in the restaurant or what time Jones allegedly rang up the bogus transactions and refunds.

It was also unclear how long it took Jones to allegedly process the transactions.

According to police, Jones evaded arrest several times before authorities located him and took him into custody on April 17, KXAS reported.

Jones evaded arrest after multiple attempts to locate him and was taken into custody on April 17, according to the Grapevine Police Department. He was booked into jail the next morning.

Grapevine police were assisted by the Texas Attorney General’s Fugitive Task Force and the Fort Worth Police Department, according to KFDW.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court on June 4, Tarrant County online court records show. He remains in custody and bail was set at $5,000.

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