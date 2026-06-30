FORECAST: Dangerous heat expected in Charlotte with little relief in sight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are continuing to track dangerous heat in the Charlotte area for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s with a heat index in the triple digits.

Then on Thursday through Saturday, the thermometer actually gets very close to 100 degrees.

All the while, storm chances will be next to nothing.

However, we will see a few storms begin to build on Monday, finally cracking this heat wave.

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