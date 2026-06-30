FORECAST: Dangerous heat expected in Charlotte with little relief in sight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are continuing to track dangerous heat in the Charlotte area for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
- Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s with a heat index in the triple digits.
- Then on Thursday through Saturday, the thermometer actually gets very close to 100 degrees.
- All the while, storm chances will be next to nothing.
- However, we will see a few storms begin to build on Monday, finally cracking this heat wave.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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