FBI captures suspect in 32-round shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Marques Fleming, 25, was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a shooting that occurred on Sunday morning at a home on Wabash Avenue in West Charlotte.

The shooting involved 32 rounds fired into the home, resulting in a male victim being shot in the arm and a 27-year-old woman sustaining serious injuries.

According to the police report, 12 people were affected by the shooting, including two 2-year-olds, a 6-year-old, and a 15-year-old.

Evidence at the home still shows several bullets broke windows and hit the door frame.

A woman who was inside the Wabash Avenue home on Sunday morning, and who did not want to be identified, told Channel 9 she was present when gunshots ripped through the residence. She described the rapid nature of the incident.

“I don’t know. It all came too fast. But after all the investigation and stuff, it was 32 rounds that was let off,” the woman said.

The woman also described the severity of the attack. “One of the victims ran towards the door in the middle of the crossfire and got hit,” she said.

Fleming was arrested by the FBI outside Atlanta, where CMPD said he fled following the Sunday shooting. He is currently held in the Walton County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Mecklenburg County.

This is not Fleming’s first encounter with law enforcement. He was previously arrested and charged in 2020 with killing a 46-year-old man near Independence Boulevard.

He was released in 2021 on a $250,000 bond, a condition of which was 24-hour house arrest. Three others were also arrested in connection with the 2020 murder case.

Officials, however, have not specified what new charges Fleming will face upon his return to Charlotte.

The woman from the Wabash Avenue home believes there are additional suspects involved in the Sunday shooting and expressed hope that they will also be arrested.

“There are still other shooters, you see what I’m saying? I feel safe. I’m ok. I’m just worried about my people,” she said.

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