FORECAST: Days of sunshine to warm up the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We have a really quiet week ahead of us with more sunshine starting to build in later this afternoon that stays with us all week long.
  • Temperatures will eventually warm to the upper 50s once we can get that sunshine back.
  • Temperatures warm back up to near 60 by Thursday and we could see some mid-60s back by the weekend.
  • We won’t see our next chance for rain until at least Friday, if not the weekend.

