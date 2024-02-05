FORECAST: Days of sunshine to warm up the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We have a really quiet week ahead of us with more sunshine starting to build in later this afternoon that stays with us all week long.

Temperatures will eventually warm to the upper 50s once we can get that sunshine back.

Temperatures warm back up to near 60 by Thursday and we could see some mid-60s back by the weekend.

We won’t see our next chance for rain until at least Friday, if not the weekend.

