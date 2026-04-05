Missing Matthews teen found safe

MATTHEWS, N.C. — On Saturday, the Matthews Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

As of Sunday, 17-year-old Jiselle Gonzalez has been safely located, according to the police.

She was last seen wearing a tan t-shirt and blue jeans in the 200 block of Matthews Township Parkway.

She’s described as Hispanic, is approximately 5′5″ tall, and weighs around 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and long, curly brown hair.

VIDEO: Body cam shows missing Gastonia teen found in Florida with 37-year-old man

Body cam shows missing Gastonia teen found in Florida with 37-year-old man

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