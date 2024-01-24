Forecasts

FORECAST: Dismal days to stick around

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • “It sure is dismal out there and there’s just no sign of brightening up anytime soon,” meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday afternoon.
  • You’ll need to keep that rain gear close through tonight and tomorrow because more mist and drizzle will be around.
  • There could be steadier downpours and a rumble of thunder by Thursday afternoon.
  • Storm chances increase on Saturday.

