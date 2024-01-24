FORECAST: Dismal days to stick around

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“It sure is dismal out there and there’s just no sign of brightening up anytime soon,” meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday afternoon.

You’ll need to keep that rain gear close through tonight and tomorrow because more mist and drizzle will be around.

There could be steadier downpours and a rumble of thunder by Thursday afternoon.

Storm chances increase on Saturday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group