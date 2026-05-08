FORECAST: Drier weather returns with highs in lower 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Drier weather has returned on this Friday morning with just some patchy fog here and there.
- Sunshine this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.
- The weekend looks great overall with warmer temps near 80 degrees both days.
- Can’t rule out a spotty shower tomorrow morning, especially south.
- A few more showers may pop up on Sunday for Mother’s Day plans, but it won’t be very impactful.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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