Forecasts

FORECAST: Drier weather returns with highs in lower 70s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Drier weather has returned on this Friday morning with just some patchy fog here and there.
  • Sunshine this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.
  • The weekend looks great overall with warmer temps near 80 degrees both days.
  • Can’t rule out a spotty shower tomorrow morning, especially south.
  • A few more showers may pop up on Sunday for Mother’s Day plans, but it won’t be very impactful.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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