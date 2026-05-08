FORECAST: Drier weather returns with highs in lower 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Drier weather has returned on this Friday morning with just some patchy fog here and there.

Sunshine this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

The weekend looks great overall with warmer temps near 80 degrees both days.

Can’t rule out a spotty shower tomorrow morning, especially south.

A few more showers may pop up on Sunday for Mother’s Day plans, but it won’t be very impactful.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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