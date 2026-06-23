FORECAST: Dry cold front to bring relief from humidity and cooler temps

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A dry cold front is expected to bring much lower humidity and a welcome break from the recent mugginess.
- You will notice the biggest difference Wednesday morning, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-60s.
- Comfortable, dry conditions will stick around through Thursday before heat and humidity begin building again on Friday.
- By Saturday, the hottest stretch of the year is expected to begin, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s and continuing into next week.
- Heat advisories may become necessary, and scattered afternoon storms will be possible each day over the weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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