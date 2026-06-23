FORECAST: Dry cold front to bring relief from humidity and cooler temps

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A dry cold front is expected to bring much lower humidity and a welcome break from the recent mugginess.

You will notice the biggest difference Wednesday morning, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-60s.

Comfortable, dry conditions will stick around through Thursday before heat and humidity begin building again on Friday.

By Saturday, the hottest stretch of the year is expected to begin, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s and continuing into next week.

Heat advisories may become necessary, and scattered afternoon storms will be possible each day over the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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