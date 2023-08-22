FORECAST: Dry spell continues with more heat on the way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The heat index in Charlotte reached 99 degrees by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Winds will shift to the northeast Wednesday, which will usher in some cooler temperatures as we stay out of the 90s.

The heat will return Thursday.

The high temperature will be close to 100 degrees.

The last recorded rain in Charlotte was Aug. 15.

The dry trend will continue until Saturday with the next shot of storms.

