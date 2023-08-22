Forecasts

FORECAST: Dry spell continues with more heat on the way

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • The heat index in Charlotte reached 99 degrees by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
  • Winds will shift to the northeast Wednesday, which will usher in some cooler temperatures as we stay out of the 90s.
  • The heat will return Thursday.
  • The high temperature will be close to 100 degrees.
  • The last recorded rain in Charlotte was Aug. 15.
  • The dry trend will continue until Saturday with the next shot of storms.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read