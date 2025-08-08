FORECAST: Early morning drizzle, warmer weather returns for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s another soggy start to our day with scattered light showers and some drizzle early this morning.

These showers are expected to slowly clear through the morning, leading to a drier afternoon.

We could even get some peeks of sunshine through this afternoon!

Temperatures will be a little higher than yesterday as they peak in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We’ll continue on this slow warming trend through the weekend as highs rebound to the mid-80s, though isolated shower or storm chances will persist too.

Next week features a more typical August setup with high temperatures getting close to 90 with daily pop up storms possible.

