TRACKING: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until midnight.

Severe thunderstorm warnings:

Burke, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln until 5:45 p.m.

Richmond until 5:15 p.m.

FORECAST:

We are tracking thunderstorms expected to hit our area this evening.

Those storms will be capable of some strong winds and heavy downpours.

They will also drop temperatures to the mid-90s.

After today, the best spots for storms will be in the mountains and foothills.

This will allow for the heat to live on in Charlotte, but it should not be as extreme as it has been.

