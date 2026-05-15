CHARLOTTE — Jordan Sadler, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle after a road rage incident earlier this month.

The victim, Kendale Kinlow, spoke Friday for the first time since the bullet struck the trunk of his car on South Tryon Street near General Drive.

The shooting left Kinlow’s vehicle damaged and him grateful to be alive, particularly that his four children were not with him during the dangerous encounter.

Sadler was due before a judge Friday morning following his arrest. Police say his arrest comes two weeks after he allegedly shot into Kinlow’s Land Rover.

Kinlow recounted that he was driving along South Tryon Street when he began to merge due to upcoming construction. After he merged, the car he got in front of started honking. He then heard a pop, initially believing it was a rock hitting his vehicle.

Kinlow, a father of four, later pulled over and discovered a bullet hole that had traveled into his Land Rover.

He said he’s lucky to be alive.

“I could have lost my life,” Kinlow said. “Literally, I was thinking like, ‘Hey, I left my house knowing I was going to come back and realized I had the chance of not coming back home.’”

Kinlow said he is thankful his children were not in the car with him, noting that his son often sits in the seat struck by the bullet.

Sadler faces charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle. Kinlow is appealing to all drivers to calm down and put an end to road rage incidents.

Jordan Sadler appeared before a judge on Friday morning.

0 of 5 Father of 4 says he’s lucky to be alive after south Charlotte road rage shooting Father of 4 says he’s lucky to be alive after south Charlotte road rage shooting Father of 4 says he’s lucky to be alive after south Charlotte road rage shooting Father of 4 says he’s lucky to be alive after south Charlotte road rage shooting Father of 4 says he’s lucky to be alive after south Charlotte road rage shooting

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