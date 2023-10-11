Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect some rain overnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • “As cloudy and dreary as it is outside, it is certainly slim pickings when it comes to rain,” said John Ahrens, meteorologist.
  • There will be some rain overnight but that won’t bring us out of dry conditions.
  • After that, the weather pattern could shake up a little more as we head to the weekend and give us a few more shots at rain.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read