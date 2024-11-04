Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect some showers on Election Day

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com and Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com and Joe Puma, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Expect sporadic light showers on Election Day so take your rain gear to the polls.
  • High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low-70s around Charlotte.
  • The chance of showers continues into Thursday as well as mild temperatures.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Joe Puma

Joe Puma, wsoctv.com

Joe is a meteorologist with Severe Weather Center 9

0

Most Read