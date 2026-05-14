Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect sunny skies and rising temperatures into next week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Most folks missed out on the rain overnight, and our sky has already cleared out.
  • Sunshine with breezy northwest winds keep us comfortable in the mid 70s this afternoon.
  • One last night where we dip into the upper 40s before the warmth starts to spread in.
  • We stay in the 70s tomorrow but then the mid 80s return on Saturday and near 90 on Sunday.
  • Next week looks to be the hottest and most humid of the season so far.
  • Highs stay near 90 degrees for several days.
  • Little to no chance for any rain.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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