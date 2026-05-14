FORECAST: Expect sunny skies and rising temperatures into next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Most folks missed out on the rain overnight, and our sky has already cleared out.

Sunshine with breezy northwest winds keep us comfortable in the mid 70s this afternoon.

One last night where we dip into the upper 40s before the warmth starts to spread in.

We stay in the 70s tomorrow but then the mid 80s return on Saturday and near 90 on Sunday.

Next week looks to be the hottest and most humid of the season so far.

Highs stay near 90 degrees for several days.

Little to no chance for any rain.

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