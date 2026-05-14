FORECAST: Expect sunny skies and rising temperatures into next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Most folks missed out on the rain overnight, and our sky has already cleared out.
- Sunshine with breezy northwest winds keep us comfortable in the mid 70s this afternoon.
- One last night where we dip into the upper 40s before the warmth starts to spread in.
- We stay in the 70s tomorrow but then the mid 80s return on Saturday and near 90 on Sunday.
- Next week looks to be the hottest and most humid of the season so far.
- Highs stay near 90 degrees for several days.
- Little to no chance for any rain.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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