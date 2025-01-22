FORECAST: Snow flurries fall in the Charlotte area

Snow fell across the Charlotte region Tuesday evening. It started to accumulate in some spots just after the evening commute.

A winter storm rolled in south of the Charlotte metroplex Tuesday, but the system moved north just enough to cover Charlotte with light flurries starting around 5 p.m.

The flurries came to an end around 8:30 p.m. Some areas received heavier snow than others, however, so take care on the roads if you have to drive.

FORECAST:

The top weather story remains the extreme cold dominating Charlotte.

Meanwhile, significant snow and ice are moving up the Carolina coast, and several inches are expected to fall.

While we may see some flurries in the Charlotte Metro, it will not add up too much.

Instead, we’ll be locked in subfreezing temperatures.

This stretch of subfreezing conditions is expected to continue until Wednesday.

