FORECAST: Snow flurries fall in the Charlotte area

Snow fell across the Charlotte region Tuesday evening. It started to accumulate in some spots just after the evening commute.
A winter storm rolled in south of the Charlotte metroplex Tuesday, but the system moved north just enough to cover Charlotte with light flurries starting around 5 p.m.
The flurries came to an end around 8:30 p.m. Some areas received heavier snow than others, however, so take care on the roads if you have to drive.
FORECAST:
- The top weather story remains the extreme cold dominating Charlotte.
- Meanwhile, significant snow and ice are moving up the Carolina coast, and several inches are expected to fall.
- While we may see some flurries in the Charlotte Metro, it will not add up too much.
- Instead, we’ll be locked in subfreezing temperatures.
- This stretch of subfreezing conditions is expected to continue until Wednesday.
