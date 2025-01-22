School districts adjust schedules due to winter weather

CHARLOTTE — Area school districts have adjusted their schedules due to the cold weather.

The biting cold continues to dominate our forecast this week, with light snow flurries falling throughout our area.

Channel 9 crews captured snow falling in Charlotte on Tuesday, as well as in Gastonia.

The NWS issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the metro area and regions to the south out of an abundance of caution for potential minor slick travel.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Anson County: Wednesday will be a remote learning.

Ashe County: ACS will operate remotely on Wednesday.

Avery County: Remote learning on Wednesday.

Cabarrus County: Schools in Cabarrus County will be operating on a remote learning day on Wednesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools: Classes, extracurricular activities, and athletics will be canceled on Wednesday.

Clover School District: Officials announced all offices and schools will be closed Wednesday.

0 of 31 Lake Tillery snow Lita the dog enjoying snow in Charlotte Snow angels in Waxhaw Snow in Lancaster Lacie the dog enjoying snow in Wesley Chapel Snow in Wingate Snow in Hamlet Snow angels in Rock Hill Snow angels in Rock Hill Snow angels in Rock Hill Sledding in south Charlotte Aspen the dog enjoying the snow in NoDa Aspen the dog enjoying the snow in NoDa Snow in NoDa Snow in NoDa Snow in NoDa Snowfall in Concord Snow in Davidson Snowman in Matthews Snowman in Matthews Snow in Wingate Snow in Concord Snow fall in Matthews Snow in Matthews Snow in Wingate Snow in Stallings

Fort Mill: Schools will be closed for students and employees on Wednesday.

Gaston County: Schools will be closed for students and staff on Wednesday.

Lancaster County: LCSD schools will be eLearning on Wednesday. All Lancaster County schools, buildings, and facilities will be closed as well.

Richmond County: Richmond County Schools will transition to a Remote Instructional Day for all students on Wednesday.

Rock Hill Schools: The district will engage in eLearning on Wednesday. All district and school facilities will be closed, including for extracurricular activities.

Stanly County: Schools in Stanly County will be operating on a remote learning day on Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Union County: All district, school, after-school, and athletic events are canceled on Wednesday.

(VIDEO: Second snowfall of year creates rare winter scene in Charlotte)

Second snowfall of year creates rare winter scene in Charlotte





©2025 Cox Media Group