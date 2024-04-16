Forecasts

FORECAST: Fantastic day ahead with temperatures in the middle 80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are in store for another fantastic day with temperatures in the middle 80s.
  • We will have some increasing clouds as we go throughout the afternoon as a weak system approaches the region.
  • The latest forecast has changed to include some more light rain showers for the morning hours on Wednesday.
  • Otherwise, we’ll stay dry until the main system arrives on Sunday evening into Monday.
  • That is the system that could bring a major drop in temperatures.

