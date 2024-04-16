FORECAST: Fantastic day ahead with temperatures in the middle 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in store for another fantastic day with temperatures in the middle 80s.

We will have some increasing clouds as we go throughout the afternoon as a weak system approaches the region.

The latest forecast has changed to include some more light rain showers for the morning hours on Wednesday.

Otherwise, we’ll stay dry until the main system arrives on Sunday evening into Monday.

That is the system that could bring a major drop in temperatures.

