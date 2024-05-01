What to know if it rains during Lovin’ Life Music Fest

CHARLOTTE — It’s a “rain or shine event” this weekend for the inaugural Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Charlotte, but it’s looking very likely that Stevie Nicks and other performers will be sharing the spotlight with the rain.

The Severe Weather Center 9 team is tracking a weather system moving into the Charlotte area this weekend. There’s a chance of rain starting Friday night that lasts through Sunday, but Saturday has the biggest chance of significant rain.

The Lovin’ Life Music Fest is taking place Friday through Sunday in Charlotte’s First Ward Park. Headliners include Nicks, Post Malone, Noah Kahan, The Chainsmokers, The Avett Brothers, Maggie Rogers, DaBaby, and more.

According to Lovin’ Life’s ticket policy, weather “may make the event impossible and/or unsafe to produce or complete as scheduled.”

While the show will still go on if it’s raining, the threat of lightning could impact the festival. Festival organizers say if the event is cancelled, postponed, or rescheduled, they’ll “issue instructions shortly thereafter.”

“We always have evacuation, shelter-in-place plans that we do at other large venues, so this will be no different,” organizers told Channel 9.

But don’t bring an umbrella or a tent to try and hide from the rain, both are prohibited items. You can bring blankets, and it might be a good idea to pack a poncho or rain jacket.

