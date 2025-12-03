FORECAST: Freezing temperatures return tonight across the region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Temperatures will drop below freezing again tonight. Clouds are expected to increase on Thursday with highs in the low 50s.

A storm system arrives late Thursday into Friday, bringing a wintry mix north of I-40 that may create isolated slick spots.

Charlotte and areas south will see a cold rain, with Friday’s highs struggling to reach 40.

A slight rain chance lingers through the weekend as temperatures slowly warm.

