FORECAST: Freezing temperatures return tonight across the region

FORECAST:
- Temperatures will drop below freezing again tonight. Clouds are expected to increase on Thursday with highs in the low 50s.
- A storm system arrives late Thursday into Friday, bringing a wintry mix north of I-40 that may create isolated slick spots.
- Charlotte and areas south will see a cold rain, with Friday’s highs struggling to reach 40.
- A slight rain chance lingers through the weekend as temperatures slowly warm.
