FORECAST: Frigid start to the weekend before warmer temperatures return

FORECAST:

Bitter cold starting the day with some areas getting into the teens around the metro.

High country areas have temperatures in the single digits with wind chills between 15-20 below zero.

We’ll see full sunshine all day long as temperatures only warm to the mid 40s this afternoon (about 12 degrees below average).

Warmer weather returns this weekend with 50s for highs and we’ll be in the 60s all of next week.

Next rain chance doesn’t arrive until next Thursday.

