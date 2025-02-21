FORECAST: Frigid start to the weekend before warmer temperatures return

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Bitter cold starting the day with some areas getting into the teens around the metro.
- High country areas have temperatures in the single digits with wind chills between 15-20 below zero.
- We’ll see full sunshine all day long as temperatures only warm to the mid 40s this afternoon (about 12 degrees below average).
- Warmer weather returns this weekend with 50s for highs and we’ll be in the 60s all of next week.
- Next rain chance doesn’t arrive until next Thursday.
