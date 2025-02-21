Forecasts

FORECAST: Frigid start to the weekend before warmer temperatures return

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Bitter cold starting the day with some areas getting into the teens around the metro.
  • High country areas have temperatures in the single digits with wind chills between 15-20 below zero.
  • We’ll see full sunshine all day long as temperatures only warm to the mid 40s this afternoon (about 12 degrees below average).
  • Warmer weather returns this weekend with 50s for highs and we’ll be in the 60s all of next week.
  • Next rain chance doesn’t arrive until next Thursday.

