FORECAST: Gloomy but overall comfortable day ahead

FORECAST:

Clouds are expected to hang low throughout much of the morning into early afternoon, with gradual clearing by mid-day.

The area may see some peaks of sunshine, but overall, the skies will be rather cloudy. Daytime highs for both Saturday and Sunday will trend close to the low 80s.

Light rain from Francine will continue to impact the mountain counties mainly throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

There could be some rain that tracks east of I-77, but most of that will stay along the spine of the Blue Ridge Escarpment.

There does appear to be a chance for some light rain, mainly before about 11 a.m. and then again after 2 p.m.

But once again, those chances are small. Over the next 48 hours, there won’t be anything significant to cancel plans over.

