FORECAST: Gusty winds expected on Wednesday, Thursday

FORECAST:
- Winds are perfectly calm this morning, but that is going to change in a big way today.
- The winds will be out of the southwest gusting up to 20 mph today as our next storm system approaches the Carolinas.
- A high-wind warning is up for our mountain counties from 7 p.m. tonight through midday Thursday.
- Once that front pushes past the mountains, the winds will sweep across the Piedmont, gusting to 25 on Thursday.
- Otherwise, we will stay dry for the weekend, and our next low rain chance arrives at the beginning of next week.
