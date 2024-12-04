Forecasts

FORECAST: Gusty winds expected on Wednesday, Thursday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Winds are perfectly calm this morning, but that is going to change in a big way today.
  • The winds will be out of the southwest gusting up to 20 mph today as our next storm system approaches the Carolinas.
  • A high-wind warning is up for our mountain counties from 7 p.m. tonight through midday Thursday.
  • Once that front pushes past the mountains, the winds will sweep across the Piedmont, gusting to 25 on Thursday.
  • Otherwise, we will stay dry for the weekend, and our next low rain chance arrives at the beginning of next week.

Most Read