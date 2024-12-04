FORECAST: Gusty winds expected on Wednesday, Thursday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Winds are perfectly calm this morning, but that is going to change in a big way today.

The winds will be out of the southwest gusting up to 20 mph today as our next storm system approaches the Carolinas.

A high-wind warning is up for our mountain counties from 7 p.m. tonight through midday Thursday.

The winds will be out of the southwest, gusting up to 20 mph today as our next storm system approaches the Carolinas.

Once that front pushes past the mountains, the winds will sweep across the Piedmont, gusting to 25 on Thursday.

Otherwise, we will stay dry for the weekend, and our next low rain chance arrives at the beginning of next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





















©2024 Cox Media Group