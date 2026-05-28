Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat eases Friday, humidity persists

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The heat may graciously step down a tad on Friday but it will still be plenty humid outside, said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens.
  • Meanwhile, all that rain we held back to our west will creep back in on Saturday morning and will likely impact early weekend plans.
  • It may indeed be gloomy and gray on Saturday, but Sunday promises to be much, much better, Ahrens said.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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