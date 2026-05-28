FORECAST: Heat eases Friday, humidity persists

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The heat may graciously step down a tad on Friday but it will still be plenty humid outside, said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens.

Meanwhile, all that rain we held back to our west will creep back in on Saturday morning and will likely impact early weekend plans.

It may indeed be gloomy and gray on Saturday, but Sunday promises to be much, much better, Ahrens said.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group