FORECAST: Highs to barely reach the lower 50s this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s the coldest morning of the season, with temperatures dropping down to near freezing in Charlotte for the first time.
- Snow in the mountains continues and will be off and on all day.
- Highs barely reach the lower 50s this afternoon with another day of gusty winds.
- Temperatures are expected to fall back to the 30s again tonight before the warm-up begins.
- Highs reach the upper 50s tomorrow and then the mid-60s on Friday. Sunny conditions and less wind all weekend.
- Not seeing any big rain for the busy travel days next week, but rain could be setting up for Thanksgiving.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2024 Cox Media Group