FORECAST: Highs to barely reach the lower 50s this afternoon

FORECAST:

It’s the coldest morning of the season, with temperatures dropping down to near freezing in Charlotte for the first time.

Snow in the mountains continues and will be off and on all day.

Highs barely reach the lower 50s this afternoon with another day of gusty winds.

Temperatures are expected to fall back to the 30s again tonight before the warm-up begins.

Highs reach the upper 50s tomorrow and then the mid-60s on Friday. Sunny conditions and less wind all weekend.

Not seeing any big rain for the busy travel days next week, but rain could be setting up for Thanksgiving.

