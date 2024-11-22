Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs to barely reach the lower 50s this afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It’s the coldest morning of the season, with temperatures dropping down to near freezing in Charlotte for the first time.
  • Snow in the mountains continues and will be off and on all day.
  • Highs barely reach the lower 50s this afternoon with another day of gusty winds.
  • Temperatures are expected to fall back to the 30s again tonight before the warm-up begins.
  • Highs reach the upper 50s tomorrow and then the mid-60s on Friday. Sunny conditions and less wind all weekend.
  • Not seeing any big rain for the busy travel days next week, but rain could be setting up for Thanksgiving.

